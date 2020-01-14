Youth Gains a better perspective on e-flavor dangers in the tobacco world

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Acting state Supreme Court Justice Catherine Cholakis ruled that the state Public Health and Health Planning Council overstepped its authority last September.

It issued a ban on e-cigarettes and e-liquids flavored with anything other than tobacco or menthol.

In a ruling issued in Albany, Cholakis said regulating the vaping industry is a job for the state Legislature, not the executive branch, whose function is to implement the policy set by lawmakers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said last month that he would introduce legislation to ban flavored nicotine e-cigarette products as well as vaping advertisements aimed at youth.

Michelle Larimore, the community engagement leader is one of the few that spearhead. She says “tobacco companies or years have been trying to get teenagers to be replacement smokers and with this flavor ban, that really guides what market they are trying to target to attract our youth”.

Here in the Twin Tiers, The Chemung County Health Department is the lead agency for groups like the Southern Tier Tobacco Awareness Coalition, known as STTAC. They work with the youth of Chemung County, in providing knowledge of the dangers in vaping and e-flavors that attract kids especially.

STTAC, a community partnership grant-funded by the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Tobacco Control. STTAC is made up of two main components, Community Engagement, and Reality Check.

These groups work together, seeking to build healthier communities through tobacco-free living in Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben Counties. In Chemung County, they have several initiatives and efforts to help the community work towards a goal of better lives and communities.

