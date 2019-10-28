18 Sports Athlete of The Week – Edison’s KK Bush

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another big honor for one Edison volleyball standout.

Outside hitter, KK Bush, is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Bush is helping the Spartans to a strong year and her standout game against Waverly last week is proof of that.

Bush had 18 assists, 10 kills and 13 points in their victory against the Wolverines. Edison will next play at Vestal on Tuesday night.

