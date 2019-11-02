18 Sports Blitz 11/01/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers
(WETM-TV)- 18 Sports brings you another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz with all of the Friday night action from across the Twin Tiers.
Here are your scores:
• Corning 44, Binghamton 27
• Chenango Forks 48, Norwich 17
• Maine-Endwell 57, Owego 29
• South Williamsport 7, Canton 24
• Muncy 26, Sayre 20
8-MAN
• Lansing 34, Unadilla Valley 0
• Edison 22, Sherburne Earlville 44
Girls Section IV Title Game
• Ithaca 0, Elmira 1
Boys Section IV Title Game
• Corning 1, Horseheads 0
FPHL Hockey
• Elmira Enforcers 4, Columbus River Dragons 3