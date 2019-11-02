18 Sports Blitz 11/01/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers

(WETM-TV)- 18 Sports brings you another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz with all of the Friday night action from across the Twin Tiers.

Here are your scores:

• Corning 44, Binghamton 27

• Chenango Forks 48, Norwich 17

• Maine-Endwell 57, Owego 29

• South Williamsport 7, Canton 24

• Muncy 26, Sayre 20

8-MAN

• Lansing 34, Unadilla Valley 0

• Edison 22, Sherburne Earlville 44

Girls Section IV Title Game

• Ithaca 0, Elmira 1

Boys Section IV Title Game

• Corning 1, Horseheads 0

FPHL Hockey

• Elmira Enforcers 4, Columbus River Dragons 3



