18 Sports Commentary – Remembering Mark Stephens

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s now time for a special 18 Sports Commentary.

On Friday night, Horseheads will host the annual Mark Stephens Wrestling Classic. Teams from throughout the state will compete for the title in the tourney, which runs through Saturday.

Stephens, who was a legendary coach and official in the region, passed away in 2013. A man who influenced many in the sport and beyond, 18 Sports reflects on the storied life and career that Stephens had.

Watch this edition of 18 Sports Commentary – Mark Stephens, as we remember a legend.

