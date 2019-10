(WETM-TV)- The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers.

We bring you big plays out on the football field from Owego’s Rory Thompson, Canton’s Ben Knapp, and Horsehead’s Gavin Elston. Plus huge plays on the soccer field by Vestal’s Emilia Cappellett and Melina Ortiz of Waverly.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM 18 News.