2010 Cornell Sweet 16 team to be honored this weekend

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – It will be a weekend to remember for Cornell men’s basketball.

Two legendary teams will be honored at Newman Arena for their extraordinary accomplishments. The 1988 NCAA Tournament squad, and one of the greatest ever in the school, the 2010 Sweet 16 team. Both will be honored and remembered for their time and history-making seasons.

The 1988 team will be recognized at halftime of Friday night’s IVY League game against Princeton. While the 2010 team will be honored at the half of their Saturday game versus Penn. The Quakers are coached by former Cornell head coach, Steve Donahue, who pioneered one of the greatest runs in school history during his time with The Big Red from 2008-2010.

Spencer Van-Etten grad and former NBA player, Jeff Foote, played on the 2010 Sweet 16 team as the big center down low. Foote tells 18 Sports that this weekend will be a time that he’ll never forget with his brothers on and off the court.

According to CornellBigRed.com, a special reception will take place from 4-5:45 p.m. at the Biotechnology Building. The cost is just $15 for appetizers and drinks.

