80’s WrestlingCon event hits New Jersey Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For the second time ever, 80’s WrestlingCon hits the region.

On Saturday in Freehold, New Jersey, 80’s WrestlingCon 2 will take over I-Play America showcasing the very best in sports entertainment from perhaps the most memorable decade in the industry. Several notable stars will be in attendance to take pictures, sign autographs and be a part of a memorable day for fans.

18 Sports will have access to the special event on Saturday and will bring you special interviews, stories and much more.

Some notable names to attend on Saturday: “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase, “Mr Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Demolition and more.

If you’d like tickets and to learn more about this special one-day event, visit https://80swrestlingcon.com