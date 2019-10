UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A. (WETM) – The Penn State football team moved to 5-0 this past Saturday.

Local photographer Charlie Berch was at Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s 35-7 win against Purdue. It was the Big 10 home opener for the Nittany Lions and the 100th Homecoming game in program history.

Berch shares with us some special moments he captured in Happy Valley through his lens.