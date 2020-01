ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Addison senior diver Trent Makowiec put on a record-breaking performance at the Beecher Invitational at Ernie Davis Academy on Friday.

Makowiec placed 1st overall at the meet with a score 618.95. Makowiec broke the pool record, meet record, and school record with his score. Makowiec is the second highest scoring diver in the state this season.

Addison senior Thomas Jacobson placed 4th with a state qualifying score of 460.55.