Allen overcomes poor start, rallies Bills for 17-16 win over Jets

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (17) runs past New York Jets’ Henry Anderson (96) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A week ago, Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the media, “We want our offense to win some more games for us and not have to put too much on the defense.”

Message received.

Quarterback Josh Allen overcame a terrible three quarters of football to rally the Bills to a 17-16 win over the New York Jets in the season opener on Sunday.

Trailing 16-3 in the fourth quarter, Allen led back-to-back scoring drives to pick up a pivotal victory in the AFC East.

The second year signal caller capped off an eight play, 85-yard drive with a short three yard rushing score to pull Buffalo within 16-10.

After the defense forced a Jets punt, Allen went back to work, this time leading the offense on an eight play 80-yard drive — which was highlighted by his 38-yard strike to John Brown for the go-ahead touchdown.

Brown wrapped up his first game in a Bills uniform with 123 yards receiving.

While the game ended on a high note, the Bills and the offense opened the season on a sour one.

Allen was sacked and fumbled on the team’s opening drive, before a pass intended for Cole Beasley bounced off the receiver’s hands and into the awaiting arms of Jets linebacker CJ Mosley, who walked in for the easy touchdown to end the Bills second series.

Beasley finished the game with 40 receiving yards.

Nearing the end of the first half and still trailing 6-0, rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams manhandled center Mitch Morse — causing another fumble — which Mosley jumped on as well to end the drive.

Allen would toss his second interception to wrap up a terrible offensive performance in the first half.

The bad breaks continued for Buffalo’s offense in the third quarter. Pinned inside at the two-yard line, the Jets bullied the Bills offensive line into the endzone for a safety as they opened up an 8-0 lead.

Sam Darnold, who was selected 3rd overall by the Jets a year ago, was kept in check for most the game, but finally led a scoring drive as he connected with new running back Le’Veon Bell for a nine yard touchdown. The two would hook up again on the two-point conversion to open up a 16-0 lead.

Darnold was also sacked four times in the game.

Rookie running back Devin Singletary, despite not carrying the ball until the third quarter, ran for 70 yards and added 28 more through the air.