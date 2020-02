ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Alyssa Walker signed her letter of intent to attend Cornell University and compete on their track and field team.

Walker has had a successful career at Notre Dame after transferring there from Horseheads.

Walker talked highly about the academic program at Cornell and she couldn’t hold back with her excitement to be able to compete at such a high collegiate level.

Walker was very emotional as she begins her journey to the next level surrounded by family and friends.