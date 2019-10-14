Athlete of the Week: Ethan Simpson

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira senior running back Ethan Simpson is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Simpson had a big game on the ground for the Express to earn a nominee. Simpson ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns as Elmira defeated Binghamton at home 63-35. Simpson has helped the Express (5-1) win five straight games. Ethan received 35 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.