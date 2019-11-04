Athlete of the Week: Kaden Adams

Breaking News
Arc of Steuben careworker charged in the murder of an elderly resident

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a huge game on the gridiron for the Rams.

Haverling senior quarterback Kaden Adams is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Adams had a huge game for the Rams to earn a nominee. Adams ran for 248 yards and scored 6 touchdowns for the Rams in a 40-19 win over Wellsville. Kaden received 39 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

(Photo courtesy: The Leader)

