Athlete of the Week: Kaden Adams

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a huge game on the gridiron for the Rams.

Haverling senior quarterback Kaden Adams is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Adams had a huge game for the Rams to earn a nominee. Adams ran for 248 yards and scored 6 touchdowns for the Rams in a 40-19 win over Wellsville. Kaden received 39 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

(Photo courtesy: The Leader)