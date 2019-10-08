Athlete of the Week: Taylor Malone

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- This week’s Simmons Rockwell-Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week is Horseheads Raider, Taylor Malone.

Malone put on a dominant performance in volleyball with 30 kills and 4 aces on the hardwood against the Corning Hawks.

The community noticed Malone’s outstanding play and gave her the most votes. Congratulations to Taylor and good luck with the rest of your season.

