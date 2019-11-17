Avoca girls soccer advances to state finals

HOMER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Avoca girls soccer team is headed to the state finals for the first time.

The Tigers defeated Hammond 3-0 in the Class D state semifinals at Homer High School on Saturday. The game was tied 0-0 at halftime. Selina Jud scored three goals in the second half for Avoca for the hat trick. Avoca (20-2) will take on Poland in the Class D state finals on Sunday at 10:30am at SUNY Cortland.

The Haverling boys soccer team had their season come to an end on Saturday. The Rams lost for the first time this season in the Class B state semifinals to Skaneateles 3-1 at Middletown High School. The Rams finish the season with a record of 21-1.

(Video courtesy: NFHS Network)