Avoca girls soccer falls to Poland in state finals

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Avoca Tigers girls soccer team had their historic season come to an end on Sunday with a 6-1 loss to Poland in the Class D state finals at SUNY Cortland.

The Tornadoes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Danielle Klem scored the lone goal of the game for Avoca on a header in the first half to cut the Poland lead to 2-1. Alexis Bates scored a goal for Poland in the first half to make it 3-1 and Poland led 5-1 at halftime. Bates finished the game with a hat trick.

Avoca finishes their historic season at 20-3 and made it to the state finals for the first time in program history.