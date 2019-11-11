Avoca girls soccer prepares for state semifinals

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Avoca Tigers girls soccer team is heading to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

The Section V D2 champs defeated North Collins 7-1 in the state quarterfinals to earn their first-ever trip to the state final four. Delaney Stowe had a hat trick for the Tigers in their win against North Collins. Avoca (19-2) is now preparing for their matchup against Hammond in the Class D state semifinals on Saturday at Homer at 12:30 p.m. The Tigers are excited to be heading to the state semifinals. ” It’s a little surreal. We didn’t know that we’d be standing here mid-november still practicing and playing but it feels great. The girls really deserve it. They’ve worked hard,” said head coach Denelle Strong.