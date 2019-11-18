Beecher starting strong at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, M.I. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher is off to a strong start in his college hockey career at the University of Michigan.

Beecher has two goals and four assists in 12 games and leads the Wolverines in points with six. The freshman forward scored his second goal of the season this past Thursday in a 4-3 loss at home to Michigan State. The Wolverines are 3-7-2 this season and begin a two-game series on the road against New Hampshire on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Beecher was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft with the 30th overall pick.