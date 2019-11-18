Breaking News
Patrick Carlineo pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar

Beecher starting strong at Michigan

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANN ARBOR, M.I. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher is off to a strong start in his college hockey career at the University of Michigan.

Beecher has two goals and four assists in 12 games and leads the Wolverines in points with six. The freshman forward scored his second goal of the season this past Thursday in a 4-3 loss at home to Michigan State. The Wolverines are 3-7-2 this season and begin a two-game series on the road against New Hampshire on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Beecher was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft with the 30th overall pick.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now