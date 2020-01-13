Big Red ranked number one in both major polls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cornell men’s ice hockey team is now the top-ranked team in the country in both major polls.

The Big Red are ranked No. 1 in the latest USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Poll and the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll. It’s the second time in the past three years that the Big Red have been the top-ranked team in both major polls. Cornell is 12-1-2 this season and has the nation’s best winning percentage (.875). The Big Red defeated RPI on the road on Friday 3-0 and skated to a 3-3 tie on the road against Union on Saturday.

Cornell begins a two-game series at Lynah Rink on Friday against 17th-ranked Northern Michigan at 7 p.m.