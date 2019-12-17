Big second half pushes Express past Hawks

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys basketball team had a big second half on the road against Corning on their way to a 55-38 win on Monday.

Aidan Chamberlin delivered a dunk right before the buzzer at the end of the first half to give the Hawks a 23-22 lead at halftime. Chamberlin led Corning in scoring with 17 points.

The Express would take the lead in the third quarter and outscored the Hawks 33-15 in the second half. Devin Dennard scored a game-high 28 points for Elmira.

Corning is on the road against Ithaca on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Elmira is on the road against Horseheads on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.