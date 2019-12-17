Big second half pushes Express past Hawks

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys basketball team had a big second half on the road against Corning on their way to a 55-38 win on Monday.

Aidan Chamberlin delivered a dunk right before the buzzer at the end of the first half to give the Hawks a 23-22 lead at halftime. Chamberlin led Corning in scoring with 17 points.

The Express would take the lead in the third quarter and outscored the Hawks 33-15 in the second half. Devin Dennard scored a game-high 28 points for Elmira.

Corning is on the road against Ithaca on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Elmira is on the road against Horseheads on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now