Blue Raiders roll past Ithaca in regular season finale

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Blue Raiders football team ended their regular season on Saturday with a dominant win at home.

The Blue Raiders jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on their way to a 41-6 win against Ithaca. Gavin Elston had two touchdown runs in the first quarter for Horseheads. Jarrett O’Connell had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Blue Raiders late in the first quarter to put Horseheads up 21-0.

Third-seeded Horseheads (6-2) will be on the road against second-seeded Elmira (6-2) in the Section IV Class AA semifinals next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.