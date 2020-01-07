Blue Raiders top Ithaca at home

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Blue Raiders boys basketball team picked up a win at home on Monday.

The Blue Raiders defeated Ithaca 46-37. Horseheads led 17-13 at halftime. Andrew McLaughlin led Horseheads in scoring with 13 points and Henry Juan added 8 points for the Blue Raiders.

In other High School basketball action from Monday, the Corning boys lost at home to Binghamton 78-65. Colbie Young poured in a game-high 34 points for the Patriots. Aidan Chamberlin scored a team-high 17 points for the Hawks.