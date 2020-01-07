Blue Raiders top Ithaca at home

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Blue Raiders boys basketball team picked up a win at home on Monday.

The Blue Raiders defeated Ithaca 46-37. Horseheads led 17-13 at halftime. Andrew McLaughlin led Horseheads in scoring with 13 points and Henry Juan added 8 points for the Blue Raiders.

In other High School basketball action from Monday, the Corning boys lost at home to Binghamton 78-65. Colbie Young poured in a game-high 34 points for the Patriots. Aidan Chamberlin scored a team-high 17 points for the Hawks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now