C-NS tops Corning in states on late field goal

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Twin Tiers Touchdown

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks football team rallied back in the second half to take the lead but would fall to Cicero-North Syracuse in the Class AA state quarterfinals 24-22 on Saturday at Vestal High School.

The Northstars took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Michael Washington Jr. Corning answered back on a 10-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run by Max Freeman to take an 8-7 lead in the first quarter. C-NS would add two more touchdowns in the first quarter and led 21-8 at halftime. Ja’Ovian Fisher would score his second touchdown of the second half on a 17-yard touchdown run and Freeman added a two-point conversion run to give the Hawks a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Andrew Osier made a 19-yard field goal to win the game for the Northstars on the last play of the game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now