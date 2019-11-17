C-NS tops Corning in states on late field goal

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks football team rallied back in the second half to take the lead but would fall to Cicero-North Syracuse in the Class AA state quarterfinals 24-22 on Saturday at Vestal High School.

The Northstars took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Michael Washington Jr. Corning answered back on a 10-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run by Max Freeman to take an 8-7 lead in the first quarter. C-NS would add two more touchdowns in the first quarter and led 21-8 at halftime. Ja’Ovian Fisher would score his second touchdown of the second half on a 17-yard touchdown run and Freeman added a two-point conversion run to give the Hawks a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Andrew Osier made a 19-yard field goal to win the game for the Northstars on the last play of the game.