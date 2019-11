GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Candor Indians volleyball team will have a chance to win a Class D state title on Sunday.

Candor went 6-0 in the pool-play semifinals against Panama, Haldane, and Galway on Saturday at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

Candor will take on Panama in the Class D state finals on Sunday at noon. The Indians defeated Panama in pool-play 29-27, and 25-22.