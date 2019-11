GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Candor Indians volleyball team put on an impressive performance at the state final four for the second straight day.

The Indians defeated Panama in the Class D state finals in straight sets 3-0 to win a state title. Candor won 25-11, 25-20, and 25-13.

Candor went 6-0 in the pool-play semifinals on Saturday against Panama, Haldane, and Galway.

( Video courtesy: NFHS Network)

(Photo Courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)