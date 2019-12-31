Champions crowned at Palmer Fund Classic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four champions were crowned at Elmira High School on Monday as the 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic concluded.

The Bishop Kearney girls won their second straight Palmer tournament as they defeated Cardinal O’Hara in the finals for the second straight year. North Penn/Mansfield and Lancaster captured boys regional division titles and McDonogh (MD) won a boys national division title.

Championship results from the 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic are listed below.

Boys Regional Division 1 Championship

North Penn/Mansfield 59, Wellsville 54

Boys Regional Division 2 Championship

Lancaster 56, Corning 55

Boys National Division Championship

McDonogh 65, Painesville/Harvey 33

Girls Division Championship

Bishop Kearney 52, Cardinal O’Hara 43

