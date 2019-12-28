Chemung County Sports HOF induction ceremony held

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special night at Elmira High School during day one of the 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic.

The 2019 Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held in between games Friday night. This year’s class includes longtime Horseheads volleyball coach Patti Perone, Elmira Notre Dame basketball standout Margie McKinery, and Elmira Free Academy pitcher Emilie Rogers Couse.

The complete 2019 Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame class is listed below.

Athletes

Jim Bassage – Edison High School

Michael Ficarro – Southside High School

Amanda Hubbard – Horseheads High School

Bill Huddle – Elmira Notre Dame

Mike Maloney – Elmira Notre Dame

Margie McKinery – Elmira Notre Dame

Emile Rogers Couse – Elmira Free Academy

Luke Whitteker – Elmira Notre Dame

Coach

Patti Perone – Horseheads High School

Contributor

Jack Dunlavey