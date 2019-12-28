Chemung County Sports HOF induction ceremony held
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special night at Elmira High School during day one of the 21st annual Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic.
The 2019 Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held in between games Friday night. This year’s class includes longtime Horseheads volleyball coach Patti Perone, Elmira Notre Dame basketball standout Margie McKinery, and Elmira Free Academy pitcher Emilie Rogers Couse.
The complete 2019 Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame class is listed below.
Athletes
Jim Bassage – Edison High School
Michael Ficarro – Southside High School
Amanda Hubbard – Horseheads High School
Bill Huddle – Elmira Notre Dame
Mike Maloney – Elmira Notre Dame
Margie McKinery – Elmira Notre Dame
Emile Rogers Couse – Elmira Free Academy
Luke Whitteker – Elmira Notre Dame
Coach
Patti Perone – Horseheads High School
Contributor
Jack Dunlavey