Cornell shuts out Boston U. in Red Hot Hockey matchup

NEW YORK – Cornell junior goaltender Matthew Galajda had a big game in goal for the Big Red in the Big Apple on Saturday.

Galajda made 28 saves to earn his 15th career shutout as the second-ranked Cornell men’s ice hockey team shut out Boston University 2-0 in Red Hot Hockey at Madison Square Garden.

Michael Regush and Brenden Locke scored goals 20 seconds apart in the second period to put the Big Red in front 2-0. Cornell is now 9-0 for the first time since 1969-70.

Cornell (9-0) is on the road against Harvard on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: Matt Dewkett/Cornell Athletics)