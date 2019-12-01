Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Cornell shuts out Boston U. in Red Hot Hockey matchup

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – Cornell junior goaltender Matthew Galajda had a big game in goal for the Big Red in the Big Apple on Saturday.

Galajda made 28 saves to earn his 15th career shutout as the second-ranked Cornell men’s ice hockey team shut out Boston University 2-0 in Red Hot Hockey at Madison Square Garden.

Michael Regush and Brenden Locke scored goals 20 seconds apart in the second period to put the Big Red in front 2-0. Cornell is now 9-0 for the first time since 1969-70.

Cornell (9-0) is on the road against Harvard on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: Matt Dewkett/Cornell Athletics)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Male Fall MVP

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Female Fall Sports MVP

Be sure to vote in both polls

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now