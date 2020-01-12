Corning C.C. men’s and women’s hoops fall to Onondaga

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost at home to Onondaga on Saturday.

The Corning men lost to the Lazers 76-62. Sam Kelly scored a game-high 18 points for the Red Barons. Amoni Clarke added 10 points and a team-high 9 rebounds for Corning. Jakhi Lucas led the Lazers in scoring with 17 points.

The Corning women lost to Onondaga 82-56. Tynasia Williams scored 23 points for the Lazers.

Corning Community College hosts Tompkins Cortland Community College in a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 5:00 p.m.

