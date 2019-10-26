Corning football grinds out win against Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks football team defeated Elmira 8-0 in a defensive battle on the road on Saturday in a matchup of 6-1 teams.

Max Freeman scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and ran in a two-point conversion in the second quarter to put the Hawks in front 8-0. The Hawks clinch a Section IV Division 1 title and the top seed in sectionals with the win. ” I’m proud of our kids. They came out and wanted it and this has been a place where we haven’t had a lot of success in a long time,” said Corning head coach George Bacalles.

Top-seeded Corning (7-1) will host fourth-seeded Binghamton in the Section IV Class AA semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Second-seeded Elmira (6-2) will host third-seeded Horseheads (6-2) next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.