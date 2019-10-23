Corning football prepares for showdown against Elmira

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks football team is preparing for their showdown against Elmira in their regular season finale on Saturday.

Corning is on the road against reigning sectional champs Elmira on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a big matchup. Both teams are (6-1, 5-0) and a division title and the top seed in the Section IV Class AA tournament is on the line.

Corning picked up a big win at home last Friday. The Hawks shut out previously unbeaten and state-ranked Liverpool 28-0. Elmira moved to 6-1 last Friday with a 16-8 win on the road against Vestal.