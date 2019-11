TERRE HAUTE, I.N. (WETM) – Corning grad Jessica Lawson is now an All-American in cross country at Stanford.

The Stanford junior finished in 11th place at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana on Saturday to earn her first All-America honor in cross country by placing in the top 40. Lawson finished with a time of 20:24.6.

Lawson helped Stanford finish in third place which is their highest finish at NCAA’s since 2012.

(Photo Courtesy: Chuck Aragon/gostanford.com)