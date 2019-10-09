Corning tops Vestal at home 2-1

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Corning Hawks girls soccer team hosted Vestal tonight under the lights with both teams looking for a win as the regular season slowly comes to an end.

The Hawks came to play tonight as they end up overcoming a 1-1 tie at the half and beat Vestal by a score of 2-1.

Corning wraps up their season tomorrow at home against Owego. That game is set for a 7 p.m. start time.

In other High School action across the Twin Tiers, Horseheads girls volleyball got a win on the road against Elmira 3-0.

Horseheads was led by Taylor Malone with 11 kills, 7 Digs, and 2 aces.

Elmira’s Morgan Gentile had 5 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, and 7 digs.