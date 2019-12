CORNING, N.Y ( WETM) – The Hawks are looking for another big year on the wrestling mat.

Corning won their first STAC West title in nearly a decade last season. Zakk Rolfe takes over for Cam Daudelin as head coach this season. The Hawks have a young team this season but do return Drew Witham and Chase Daudelin who have both won sectional titles at Corning.

Corning begins their season at home against Elmira on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.