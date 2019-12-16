Corning’s Sharkey makes Division I college beach volleyball plans

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning senior volleyball standout Sadie Sharkey will play beach volleyball at the Division I level.

Sharkey announced her commitment to play beach volleyball for the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Monday at the Corning-Painted Post High School Cafeteria. It’s the first commitment for the sport of beach volleyball in the Corning-Painted Post Area School District and surrounding districts.

Sharkey was a 3-year starter for the Corning Hawks varsity indoor volleyball program. In beach volleyball, Sadie was selected to play on the USA High Performance Regional and National Teams. She was also invited to train at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and the A-2 Beach training program in Atlanta.

Sharkey plans to study Bio-Chemistry and ultimately earn a Doctor of Pharmacy.