Cousins, Thielen lead Vikings in dominant win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — So much for the Minnesota Vikings being one dimensional. The passing game is back in synch with the run. Add in the defense, and the reality is the Vikings have it all.

Kirk Cousins threw two touchdowns to Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards and the Vikings made life miserable for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in every way possible in a 28-10 victory Sunday.

“We played well from the jump,” said Cousins, who was 22 of 27 for a season-high 306 yards. “I thought it was a very balanced attack today through the pass game and the run game. The screen game added variety to the offense. I thought Dalvin showed why he’s such a special player.”

The win came just a week after the Vikings (3-2) did little in a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears and Thielen insisted the team had to stop being one dimensional, relying solely on the run.

And that’s exactly what Minnesota did. It hit the Giants (2-3) with a bit of everything — pass, run, and the defense — in ending the two-game winning streak Jones engineered since replacing Eli Manning at quarterback. The Vikings gained 490 yards on offense, including 211 rushing, and took a knee inside the New York 5 to win the game 28 to 10.