Danbury rallies past Elmira to sweep three-game series

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Danbury Hat Tricks scored five straight goals to pick up a 5-2 win against the Elmira Enforcers on Saturday to sweep a three-game series at First Arena.

The Enforcers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals scored by Kyle Stevens and Cameron Yarwood. The Hat Tricks would score three times in the second period and added two more goals in the third period. Cory Anderson had one goal and two assists for Danbury. Troy Passingham made 40 saves in goal for Elmira.

The Elmira Enforcers begin a two-game series at home against the Watertown Wolves on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

