Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Dominant defense leads No. 12 Penn State past Purdue 35-7

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer took another hard sack then dragged himself to his feet. He tried to shake the pain out of his right arm before taking a slow walk to his team’s locker room.

The first half was mercifully over. No. 12 Penn State cruised to a 35-7 rout of the Boilermakers, but the punishment continued in the second.

The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) rolled behind 10 sacks, one shy of the program’s single-game record. They held the Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2) to 104 total yards — including minus-19 rushing. A week after shutting out Maryland, the Nittany Lions were dominant again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now