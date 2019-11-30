EC men’s and women’s basketball fall to Hilbert

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost at home to Hilbert College on Saturday at Speidel Gym.

The Elmira College women lost to Hilbert 72-64. Taylor Corts scored a game-high 28 points for the Hawks. Bridget Yaw scored a team-high 17 points for the Soaring Eagles. Elmira College (2-3) hosts Keuka College on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The Elmira College men lost to Hilbert in overtime 85-77. The Soaring Eagles led 36-27 at halftime. Hunter Martineau scored a team-high 32 points for Hilbert. Rashaad Nurse led the Soaring Eagles in scoring with 16 points. Elmira College (0-6) is on road against McDaniel College on December 15th at 3:00 p.m.