EC women’s ice hockey shuts out King’s

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team shut out King’s 6-0 on Sunday at Murray Athletic Center to earn their second win of the season.

Emma Crocker and Devyn Gilman scored power-play goals in the first period to put the Soaring Eagles in front 2-0. Elmira College scored five power-play goals in the game. Tristen Tolan, Jess Adams, and Eliza Beaudin scored power-play goals in the second period for the Soaring Eagles.

Third-ranked Elmira College (2-0) will host William Smith on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.