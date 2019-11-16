Elmira College inducts inaugural Hall of Fame Class

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special night for Elmira College at the Holiday Inn Riverview in Elmira on Friday.

The EC Athletics Department hosted its inaugural Hall of Fame induction. A dinner was held followed by an awards presentation. The individual inductees are longtime administrator Pat Thompson ’75, and ice hockey players Joey Spinelli ’92 and the late great Laura Hurd ’05.

The team inductees are the 2000 and 2007 Cheerleading teams that both won national championships and the Women’s Ice Hockey teams of 2002 and 2003 that also won national championships.

For more on the inaugural class of the Elmira College Hall of Fame click on the following link. https://athletics.elmira.edu/news/2019/9/18/general-elmira-college-announces-inaugural-athletics-hall-of-fame-class.aspx