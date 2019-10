ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s soccer team lost their non-conference home finale to King’s College 4-0 on Monday at Campus Field.

The Monarchs led 2-0 at halftime. Alex Showalter scored two goals in the second half for King’s and finished the game with a hat trick. Giovanni Garufi made five saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College (9-5-3) wraps up their regular season on the road against Nazareth on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.