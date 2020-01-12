Elmira College wins big matchup against Norwich

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team picked up a big win on home ice at Murray Athletic Center on Saturday.

The seventh-ranked Soaring Eagles defeated third-ranked Norwich 3-1. Jess Adams found Ariella Haas who went top shelf for the go-ahead goal to put the Soaring Eagles in front 2-1.

Emma Crocker added a power-play goal a couple of minutes later to put the Purple and Gold up 3-1. Elizabeth Hanson made 25 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles. The two teams skated to a scoreless tie in the consolation game of the East-West Hockey Classic at Norwich on Monday.

Elmira College (8-2-2) continues a season-long six-game homestand next Saturday when they host Stevenson at 3:00 p.m.