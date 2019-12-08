Elmira College wins Teddy Bear Toss game

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – It didn’t take long for teddy bears to make their way onto the ice at Murray Athletic Center on Saturday.

Elmira College defeated Lebanon Valley 7-1 in their 3rd annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Christian Lloyd scored off of a face-off at the 4:31 mark in the first period to put the Soaring Eagles in front 1-0 and send dozens of teddy bears onto the ice. All of the teddy bears thrown onto the ice will be donated to Catholic Charities for the holiday season.

Spencer Carter would score another goal of off a face-off in the first period and Harry Kramer added a power-play goal to put Elmira College up 3-0 after the first period. Lloyd finished with two goals for the Purple and Gold and Nick Ford had 3 assists for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College finishes the first half of their season at 5-3-1 and return to action against Endicott at the W.B. Mason Winter Classic in Plattsburgh on January 3rd at 4:00 p.m.