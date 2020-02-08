Elmira Eagles pull out a win against NEPA Stars and Stripes

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WEMT-TV)- The Elmira Eagles were able to pull out a win tonight in the first game of their two-game home-stand at the First Arena.

Before tonight’s matchup, Elmira was 7-0 at home this season and they proved once again tonight that they play well in front of their hometown fans.

After a close game for most of the first half, Elmira was able to pull out a victory by a score of 115-97.

The Elmira Eagles will be back at the First Arena tomorrow night (Saturday, Feb 8th) as they matchup against the Roc City Ravens. Tip-off for that game also is at 7:05 p.m.