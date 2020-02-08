Elmira Eagles pull out a win against NEPA Stars and Stripes

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WEMT-TV)- The Elmira Eagles were able to pull out a win tonight in the first game of their two-game home-stand at the First Arena.

Before tonight’s matchup, Elmira was 7-0 at home this season and they proved once again tonight that they play well in front of their hometown fans.

After a close game for most of the first half, Elmira was able to pull out a victory by a score of 115-97.

The Elmira Eagles will be back at the First Arena tomorrow night (Saturday, Feb 8th) as they matchup against the Roc City Ravens. Tip-off for that game also is at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now