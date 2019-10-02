Elmira edges Corning in girls soccer showdown

Breaking News
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One impressive goal made all the difference on Tuesday night at Corning Memorial Stadium.

Lyndsey Boorse scored the lone goal of the game for Elmira in the first half as the Express hung on to defeat Corning 1-0. Boorse launched a shot from way back and sent it just under the crossbar for a goal late in the first half to put Elmira in front 1-0. Corning defeated Elmira on the road in their first matchup this season 2-1.

In boys soccer action from Tuesday, Watkins Glen defeated Elmira Notre Dame on the road 7-2. Isaac McIlroy scored four goals for the Senecas.

