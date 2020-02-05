1  of  3
Elmira Enforcers enjoying hot streak

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers are back in the driver’s seat.

Elmira has won eight of their last 10 games and continue to control their own destiny. A big part of the recent surge for Elmira has been the acquisition of the FPHL’s leading goal scorer, Tyler Gjurich, from Watertown. Gjurich leads the league with 32 goals on the year and is also tied in overall points with 62.

The man that Gjuirch is tied with for points, Elmira captain and teammate, Ahmed Mahfouz. Together, the duo is double dangerous at all times. Both are helping Elmira reach closer to earning a playoff spot and fighting for a team championship.

The Enforcers currently sit in third place in the Eastern Division with a (17-12-3) record. Elmira sits just two points behind Watertown in the standings for second place, Danbury is the division leader.

Elmira is on the road this weekend at Danville Friday and Saturday night. The puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. on both nights.

