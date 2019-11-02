Elmira football heading back to the sectional finals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express football team will play for a third straight Section IV Class AA title.

Elmira defeated Horseheads 28-12 in the Class AA semifinals at home on Saturday. The Express led 14-6 at halftime. Gavin Elston had a 50-yard run for the Blue Raiders early in the third quarter. Elston then capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-12. Horseheads came up short on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game. Elmira would answer back as Nate Latshaw scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to put the Express up 20-12. Latshaw would intercept a pass by Grayson Woodhouse on the next possession for Horseheads and return it for a pick-six.

Second-seeded Elmira (7-2) will take on top-seeded Corning (8-1) in the Section IV Class AA finals on Friday at Corning Memorial Stadium. Corning defeated Elmira on the road last weekend 8-0. Horseheads finishes their season with a record of 6-3.