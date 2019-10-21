Elmira football ready for big Corning clash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the biggest season finale in recent memory.

On Saturday, the Elmira Express, winners of four of the last six Section IV Class AA championships, will play host to the upstart Corning Hawks. Both teams are (6-1, 5-0) and the winner will secure a league title.

Corning is coming off a big 28-0 upset win over previously unbeaten and state-ranked, Liverpool on Friday. Elmira, meanwhile, is ready for a bigger performance after a close 16-8 win at Vestal.

18 Sports gives you a special look for Saturday’s big game, opening kickoff is at 1:30 pm at Ernie Davis Academy.