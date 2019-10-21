Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Elmira football ready for big Corning clash

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the biggest season finale in recent memory.

On Saturday, the Elmira Express, winners of four of the last six Section IV Class AA championships, will play host to the upstart Corning Hawks. Both teams are (6-1, 5-0) and the winner will secure a league title.

Corning is coming off a big 28-0 upset win over previously unbeaten and state-ranked, Liverpool on Friday. Elmira, meanwhile, is ready for a bigger performance after a close 16-8 win at Vestal.

18 Sports gives you a special look for Saturday’s big game, opening kickoff is at 1:30 pm at Ernie Davis Academy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now