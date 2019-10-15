Elmira football riding five-game winning streak

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express football team has won five straight games.

The reigning Section IV Class AA champs defeated Henninger 55-21 at home last Saturday for their fifth straight win. Elmira ran for over 500 yards against Henninger. ” I think our lineman are getting the job done up front which really opens everything up for us,” said Elmira senior running back Nate Latshaw. Elmira is preparing for their upcoming game against Vestal. “They’ve got some guys that will make some plays up in the air. We gotta make sure we get better each day,” said Elmira head coach Jimmy McCauley.

Elmira (5-1) is on the road against Vestal on Friday at 7:00 p.m.